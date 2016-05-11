Home Capital names new director; initial investor to step down
May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc named a new director and said one of its initial investors would step down from the board.
May 11 Da-Li Development :
* Says it to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3 per share to shareholders for 2015
* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$596,151,063 in total
* Says it to use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.1 for every one share
* Says it to distribute stock dividend of 1,987,171 shares in total
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yLtn
TEL AVIV, May 18 Wandera, a provider of mobile security and data management for enterprises, said on Thursday it raised $27.5 million in equity and venture debt financing, bringing its total funding so far to $50 million.