Jan 20 Harbin Dongan Auto Engine Co Ltd

* Says Chairman Zou Wenchao resigns due to change in job role

* Says expects to swing back to black in 2014 with profit of about 10-40 million yuan versus year ago's net loss of 557.1 million yuan ($89.66 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CKat4m; bit.ly/15s082a

