June 7 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co
, one of Saudi Arabia's top property developers, said
on Tuesday it was in talks with the government to provide
housing units under the kingdom's economic reform plan.
The plan, announced on Monday, says the Ministry of Housing
will spend a total of 59.2 billion riyals ($15.8 billion) over
the five years through 2020 to ease the country's shortage of
affordable housing through schemes such as a loan guarantee
programme and faster licensing procedures.
In a brief statement to the stock exchange, where its shares
jumped their 10 percent daily limit on Tuesday, Dar Al Arkan
said it was negotiating a cooperation agreement with the
ministry, but did not give further details.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Adrian Croft)