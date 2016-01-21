DUBAI Jan 21 Dar Al Arkan, one of
Saudi Arabia's largest property developers, reported a 57.9
percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.
Arkan made a net profit of 48.7 million riyals ($13 million)
in the three months to Dec. 31, versus 115.6 million riyals in
the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.
Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast the developer would
make a quarterly net profit of between 102.1 and 105 million
riyals.
The company attributed the profit fall to lower property
sales revenue due to product mix, geographical location and
development status.
($1 = 3.7530 riyals)
