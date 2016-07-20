RIYADH, July 20 Dar Al Arkan, one of
Saudi Arabia's largest property developers, reported a 38.7
percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday,
continuing its earnings slump as it made less money from land
sales.
Arkan made a net profit of 43.2 million riyals ($11.5
million) in the three months to June 30, versus 70.5 million
riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a
statement.
NCB Capital forecast Arkan, which had reported falling
profits in six of the preceding seven quarters, would make a
quarterly profit of 57 million riyals.
($1 = 3.7504 riyals)
(Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by David French)