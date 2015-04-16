UPDATE 2-Linde chairman survives protest vote over Praxair merger
* Reitzle reiterates would use casting vote to push merger through (Releads with vote, adds chairman, shareholder quotes)
DUBAI, April 16 Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia's largest property developers, reported a 40.6 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.
Arkan made a net profit of 147.3 million riyals ($39.3 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 247.9 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.
The company attributed the fall in net profit to lower property sales revenue, a rise in operating expenses and lower non-operating income.
SICO Bahrain and NCB Capital forecast the developer to make a quarterly net profit of 146.8 million riyals and 149.0 million riyals respectively. ($1 = 3.7498 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
* Reitzle reiterates would use casting vote to push merger through (Releads with vote, adds chairman, shareholder quotes)
* Pool of approximately 13,700 loans, totaling $3.036 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders