DUBAI Jan 19 Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia's largest property developers, reported a 23.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.

* Net profit of 37.3 million riyals ($9.8 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, versus 48.7 million riyals a year earlier.

* Quarterly revenue 1.8 billion riyals versus 2.2 billion riyals in the corresponding period of 2015.

* Income fell due to lower property sales revenue and higher operating expenses, Dar Al Arkan said. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)