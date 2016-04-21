BRIEF-Sovenia says to list at least 50pct of NLB Bank on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on ljubljana stock exchange
DUBAI, April 21 Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia's largest property developers, extended an earnings slump as it reported a 60.7 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Thursday due to declining sales revenue.
Arkan made a net profit of 57.85 million riyals ($15.43 million) in the three months to March 31, versus 147.29 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.
The latest drop means the company has reported declining profits in six of the past seven quarters, Reuters data shows.
NCB Capital had forecast Arkan would make a quarterly net profit of 82.1 million riyals.
The company attributed the profit decline to lower sales revenue, although it did not provide further information -- Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
Chairman Yousef al-Shelash said in November he expected his company to grow in 2016 as the government prioritises spending on housing despite overall budget cuts prompted by low oil prices.
($1 = 3.7499 riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on ljubljana stock exchange
May 15 YTL Starhill Global Reit Management Limited