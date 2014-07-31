PARIS, July 31 French bank BNP Paribas said on Thursday it had agreed to buy an 81.4 percent stake in DAB Bank AG from UniCredit unit Hypovereinsbank at 4.78 euros a share in a deal that values the whole of DAB at 435 million euros ($582 million).

In a separate statement confirming the deal, DAB Bank said its management board takes a "generally positive view" of the acquisition. (1 US dollar = 0.7469 euro) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)