BRIEF-Pincon Spirit raises monthly production capacity of Asansol unit
* Says monthly production capacity of Asansol unit of company has been increased from 1.2 mln bottles to 4 mln bottles
June 30 Beijing Dabeinong Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 200 million yuan ($32.24 million) in setting up micro credit company
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on April 25, for FY 2016