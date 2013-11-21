Nov 21 Dabur India Ltd : * Says bought food products, ayurveda and cosmetics manufacturing business in

uttarakhand for 150 million rupees * Source text:

Dabur India Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has agreed to purchase the Business Undertaking (including Manufacturing facility and all assets and liabilities relatable to the said facility) situated at Plot no. 16, Sector -2, IIE, Pantnagar, Uttarakhand, on a going concern basis from M/s. Northern Aromatics Limited (Dabur's existing vendor) on a slump sale basis at a consideration of Rs. 15 (fifteen) crores. The said facility will be used to manufacture Food Products, Ayurvedic Medicines and Cosmetics. Agreement to sell in this respect has been executed on November 18, 2013. * Further company coverage