* Currency fluctuations impact Q3 profits
* International business excluding recent acquisitions rose
38 pct
* Standalone profits fall 20 pct hurt by inflation
MUMBAI, Jan 31 Personal care and food
products maker Dabur India met market expectations in
October-December effects of currency fluctuations were offset by
growth in its international business.
Dabur's international business, which contributes about a
third to the company's sales, grew 38 percent, excluding the
recent acquisitions. The growth was led by the Nigerian business
which rose 33 percent.
Earlier, the company said its consolidated net profit was
1.73 billion rupees in October-December, up 12 percent on year.
Sales stood at 14.5 billion rupees, up 34 percent.
Analysts expected a profit of 1.74 billion rupees, according
to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.
Financial results for the quarter are not comparable with
the corresponding period due to the acquisitions of Namaste
Laboratories LLC and Hair Rejuvenation and Revitalisation
Nigeria Ltd last year.
"There was some impact of adverse foreign currency movements
on the third quarter net profit which may be recovered if rupee
continues to appreciate in the fourth quarter," the company said
in a statement.
Dabur India makes health and hair care products under the
brand 'Dabur' and 'Vatika' and fruit-beverages under 'Real'.
Its standalone profit, representing the Indian business,
fell 20 percent to 1.02 billion rupees.
"Despite the inflationary pressures and macro-economic
challenges, we have managed our business dynamically through a
combination of judicious price increases and greater focus on
cost efficiencies," Chief Executive Sunil Duggal said in a
statement.
During the quarter, Dabur's EBITDA (earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation) margin declined to
16.7 percent from 20.1 percent in the same period last year.
Indian consumer goods makers are facing a difficult choice
between raising prices and retaining market share as high
inflation in several categories compresses their margins and a
price increase hurts volume growth.
India's wholesale price index was almost in line
with market expectations at 7.47 percent in December from a year
earlier.
Shares of the company traded up 1.73 percent at 94.1 rupees
in a firm Mumbai market.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)