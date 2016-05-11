BRIEF-SAIC awarded $320 million EPA task order
* Science Applications International Corp - single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options
May 11 D.A.Consortium Inc :
* Says D.A.Consortium and Irep Co Ltd to be restructured into a holding company D.A.Consortium Holdings Inc., effective Oct. 3
* Says D.A.Consortium and Irep Co Ltd to be delisted from TSE from Sept. 28
* Says the holding company to start listing on TSE since Oct. 3
* Says one share of D.A.Consortium will be transferred into one share of the holding company
* Says one share of Irep Co Ltd will be transferred into 0.83 share of the holding company
Source text in Japanese:t.im/13zcr
* Alibaba Group announces march quarter 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 results