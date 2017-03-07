DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
March 7 Financial services firm D.A. Davidson & Co said on Tuesday Russell Gunther has joined the firm's institutional equity research team.
Gunther joins D.A. Davidson with over ten years of experience as a sell-side equity analyst and will provide research on the U.S. mid-Atlantic banking sector. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.