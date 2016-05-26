BRIEF-Guanfu Holdings to buy back up to 100 mln yuan worth of company shares
* Says it plans to buy back up to 100 million yuan ($14.53 million) company shares at up to 4.0 yuan per share
May 26 Daegu Department Store Co., Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend of 400 won per share of common stock and 450 won per share of preferred stock for FY 2015
* Says dividend payment to shareholders of record on March 31
* Total dividend amount of 3 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jORfe3
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.