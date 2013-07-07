RIYADH, July 7 Saudi Butanol Company (Sabuco), a
joint venture of local petrochemicals firms, has awarded South
Korea's Daelim Construction Co. a 1.1 billion riyal
($293 million) contract to build a butanol plant, Sabuco
shareholders said on Sunday.
Construction of the plant in Jubail Industrial City will
start in January 2014, with completion expected by May 2015. The
plant will have a capacity of 330,000 tonnes a year of
n-butanol, a type of alcohol used to make other chemicals, and
11,000 tonnes a year of iso-butanol.
Sabuco is a joint venture between Saudi Kayan Petrochemical
Co., Sadara Petrochemical Co. and Saudi Acrylic Acid
Co. (SAAC). Saudi Kayan and others announced the project in
bourse statements.
Saudi Kayan is an affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
(SABIC), Sadara is a joint venture between state oil
company Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical Co. SAAC is owned
by Sahara Petrochemical Co. and National
Industrialisation Co. (Tasnee).