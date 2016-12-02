UPDATE 12-Oil rises 2 pct after Saudi and Russia back longer supply cut
* Kazakhstan says cannot join prolonged cut on same terms (Updates throughout, changes byline and dateline from LONDON)
SEOUL Dec 2 South Korea's SK Holdings Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Friday it had submitted a non-binding bid to purchase Daesung Industrial Gases, without elaborating.
Shareholders in industrial gas maker Daesung Industrial Gases, including Goldman Sachs and Daesung Group Partners , put up for sale a 100 percent stake of the firm earlier this year, in a deal one person with direct knowledge of the sales process told Reuters could be worth around $2 billion.
The person declined to be identified as the sales process was confidential. A spokesman for the conglomerate SK could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
NEW DELHI, May 15 Coal will remain India's main energy source for the next three decades although its share will gradually fall as the country pushes renewable power generation, according to a government report seen by Reuters.