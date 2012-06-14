UPDATE 1-Bain replacing KKR in Japan govt-backed bid for Toshiba chip unit -sources
* Bain, Western Digital in group led by Japan state fund -sources
SEOUL, June 14 South Korean builder Daewoo Engineering & Construction said on Thursday that it had won a 408.2 billion Korean won ($349.35 million) project to restore a degraded river in Algeria.
Daewoo told the South Korean stock exchange that it plans to complete the project in December 2015. ($1 = 1168.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Joseph Radford)
HONG KONG, June 9 Apple Inc supplier AAC Technologies Holdings, a target of a recent short-seller attack, said on Friday China CITIC Bank Corp had agreed to provide credit and financing of at least 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) for a two- year term.