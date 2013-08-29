SEOUL Aug 29 Daewoo Engineering & Construction said on Thursday it had won a $709 million order to build a central processing facility in Iraq's Akkas gasfield.

The South Korean builder said in a regulatory filing that it plans to complete the facility by July 2017 under the deal made with a unit of South Korea's state-run Korea GasCorp (KOGAS). (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)