BRIEF-Beijing Galaxy World Group announces $30 mln investment in IP Group
* Beijing Galaxy World Group - announced a us$ 30 million strategic investment in ip group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL Jan 18 State-run Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO) has hired Morgan Stanley and Shinhan Investment Corp to handle the sale of its 19.1 percent stake in Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, a KAMCO official said on Wednesday.
KAMCO aims to sell the stake, worth 1 trillion won ($872.94 million) at Wednesday's closing price, by the end of November as part of efforts to claw back public funds injected after the Asian financial crisis.
* Beijing Galaxy World Group - announced a us$ 30 million strategic investment in ip group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cision says co will acquire 100% of outstanding shares of argus with eur 9 million paid at closing and up to eur 2 million paid over next four years