SEOUL Dec 15 South Korea expects to hire
advisers by January for the sale of a 19.1 percent stake in
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering held by
state-run Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO), KAMCO said on
Thursday.
KAMCO aims to sell the stake, worth 1 trillion won ($864.86
million) at Wednesday's closing price, by the end of November
next year in an effort to recoup public funds injected after the
Asian financial crisis.
KAMCO said in a report that it would devise the most
suitable plan for the sale after selecting advisers.
State-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), the shipbuilder's
biggest shareholder with a 31.3 percent stake, did not appear
ready to resume a full-scale sale process in the near future, a
source told Reuters earlier.
KDB and KAMCO have jointly sought a new owner for one of the
world's top three shipbuilders, but failed to sell their
combined controlling stake in early January 2009, when preferred
bidder Hanwha Group pulled out due to funding worries.
($1 = 1156.2500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)