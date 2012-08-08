BRIEF-neoSurgical raises $5.5 mln in equity financing
* Intends to raise an additional $1.75 mln to complete round Source text for Eikon:
SEOUL Aug 8 Daewoo International Corp said in a regulatory filing Wednesday it decided to sell its stake in South Korea's unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance for 1.2 trillion Korean won ($1.06 billion).
A spokesperson for Daewoo said the company decided to sell its 24 percent stake in Kyobo Life to a group of investors including Affinity Equity Partners.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the deal previously told Reuters the group of four investors also included Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC), Baring Private Equity Asia and South Korea's IMM Private Equity. ($1 = 1128.8500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Says the entire 15.4% stake in eurazeo, previously held by crédit agricole sa, has been acquired by the decaux family through its investment vehicle, jcdecaux holding