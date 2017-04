SEOUL Aug 12 Daewoo Engineering & Construction said on Monday it had won a 1.97 trillion Korean won ($1.77 billion) order for a project that includes building a coal-fired power plant near the city of Safi in Morocco.

The South Korean builder told the stock exchange it plans to complete the project 46 months after construction begins under the deal with Safi Energy Company.

($1 = 1112.2750 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)