* Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering preferred bidder

* Deal to build four refuelling tankers for Royal Navy

* MoD says no British companies made final bids

* Follows a 2010 rail deal handed to Germany's Siemens

LONDON, Feb 22 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering is in line to win a 452 million pound ($715 million) deal to build four refuelling tankers for the Royal Navy, the latest UK government contract to send manufacturing work overseas.

The Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday the South Korean company offered Britain the best value for money and was now in exclusive talks over the contract.

"A number of British companies took part in the competition, but none submitted a final bid for the build contract," the ministry added.

Britain's opposition Labour Party called the announcement bad news for British industry.

"I'd like to see more of our defence industry with a 'made in Britain' stamp on it. The country will want the government to do more to support British industry," Labour's defence spokesman Jim Murphy said.

Last year Britain awarded a consortium led by Germany's Siemens a 1.4 billion pound contract to build and maintain a key London railway link. As a result, incumbent contractor Canada's Bombardier said it would cut more than 1,400 jobs at its plant in Derby, central England.

"Once again UK taxpayer's money is being spent abroad. A proactive UK government could have put a consortium together to build these tankers in the UK," shipbuilding union GMB's National Secretary Keith Hazlewood said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defence said British companies would benefit from 150 million pounds of associated contracts.

"The Government remains committed to building complex warships in UK shipyards," said Peter Luff, the UK's Minister for Defence Equipment.