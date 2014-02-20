SEOUL Feb 20 A South Korean consortium
organized by Daewoo International Corp won a $1.4
billion order to build two power plants in Algeria from the
state-run utility Sonelgaz, Daewoo said on Thursday.
Daewoo International, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co
Ltd and Hyundai Engineering Co Ltd won
the order to build power plants in Biskra and Jijel provinces in
Algeria, Daewoo said in a statement.
Daewoo, South Korea's largest general trading company, said
construction is expected to be completed 39 months after
breaking ground.
