* Says customer fails to honour payment
* First order cancellation for major shipbuilder this year
By Jonathan Saul and Hyunjoo Jin
LONDON/SEOUL, Dec 9 Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering said on Friday it had lost an
order from a European customer worth over half a billion dollars
in a sign of worsening conditions in the seaborne sector and a
growing euro zone lending squeeze.
It was the first cancellation this year for Daewoo, one of
South Korea's top shipbuilders. The company said the deal was
valued at 589.3 billion Korean won ($520.8 million).
An industry source said the pulled order was from a Greek
ship owner.
Daewoo said in a regulatory filing the order for two very
large crude carrier (VLCC) oil tankers and two bulk carriers,
placed in 2008 at the height of a shipping boom, was cancelled
because its client failed to make a payment.
It did not identify the shipping company. It normally takes
three years for a ship to be delivered.
"The cancellation is illustrative of how tough things are.
No banks will lend the money and unless you (a ship owner) have
a very deep pocket, you will find your cash reserves from the
good market drained by this very poor market," a ship industry
source said.
A glut of ships ordered when times were good have continued
to hit the water this year, outpacing demand for commodities
such as iron ore and coal in the dry bulk sector and crude oil
in the tanker market, battering ship owner earnings.
Global economic turmoil and tighter bank financing have
compounded the growing earnings pain for ship owners.
"In the past couple of years it (the freight market slump)
has been eating away at shipowners' large treasure chest
accumulated during the boom years," said George Lazaridis, head
of research with Greek ship broker Intermodal.
"No European bank at the moment is in a position to support
any new clients. Most of the shipping companies now need to keep
their cash flow healthy at least until the worst of the freight
storm passes."
South Korea is home to the world's biggest shipbuilders
including Daewoo and Hyundai Heavy Industries.
The Seoul stock market's shipbuilding subindex
has slumped 40 percent over the past six months versus a 10
percent drop in the overall market.
FINANCING SQUEEZE
Shipping sources said Greek shipping companies, which
include many private owners, have found funding tougher as
leading shipping banks such as Germany's HSH Nordbank
and the UK's Royal Bank of Scotland look to scale back
exposure to the sector.
The loss in value of investments, including real estate and
stocks inside Greece, was also seen likely to be hurting some
Greek owners.
"It's partly the general squeeze on finance and particularly
those two banks and their role in the Greek market that are
posing problems for the Greek shipping community now," said
Sverre Svenning, a director with ship broker Fearnley
Consultants.
The value of a new VLCC, which can carry up to two million
barrels of oil, has slid to around $95 million from around $160
million before freight rates crashed in 2008.
The price of a new capesize, large dry bulk vessels hauling
iron ore and coal, has halved to $50 million from 2008, a
shipping source said.
Tougher conditions are also hurting other players including
leading Riga-based tanker firm Latvian Shipping Company (LSC).
It said on Friday that due to falling cash balances, its
lending banks had requested the group sell three of their older
tankers, which it was "actively pursuing".
"LSC is in a better financial position than many other
shipowners that have over-extended themselves in the boom years
and have unsustainable debt obligations to their lending banks."
South Korea's major shipbuilders have received requests to
delay deliveries of 24 ships worth some $3 billion as the debt
crisis in Europe bites.