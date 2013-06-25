BRIEF-BP says co, Accsys Technologies created a consortium
* BP, Accsys Technologies through subsidiary Tricoya Technologies, Medite have announced creation of a consortium, Tricoya Ventures UK Limited
SEOUL, June 25 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said on Tuesday it won a 655.8 billion won ($565 million) order for a drillship from Atwood Oceanics Inc.
The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing the contract is set to expire by end of 2015.
Daewoo Shipbuilding set a target to win $13 billion in orders in 2013, of which it had won 32.3 percent or $4.2 billion as of Monday, a spokesman for Daewoo Shipbuilding said.
TEL AVIV, March 30 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, reported lower quarterly net profit because of one-off items including provisions for a U.S. tax evasion investigation, as well as sharply higher expenses for credit losses.
BRUSSELS, March 30 Brussels expects to lure other financial players after convincing Lloyd's of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, to make the city its post-Brexit European hub.