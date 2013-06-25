SEOUL, June 25 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said on Tuesday it won a 655.8 billion won ($565 million) order for a drillship from Atwood Oceanics Inc.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing the contract is set to expire by end of 2015.

Daewoo Shipbuilding set a target to win $13 billion in orders in 2013, of which it had won 32.3 percent or $4.2 billion as of Monday, a spokesman for Daewoo Shipbuilding said.