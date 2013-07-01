SEOUL, July 1 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said on Monday it had won a 469.6 billion Korean won ($411.2 million) order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from Angelicoussis Shipping Group Ltd.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a statement the vessels are slated to be completed by the second half of 2016, and operated by Maran Gas Maritime Inc., a gas shipping unit of Angelicoussis Group. ($1 = 1142.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)