SEOUL Jan 31 South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said Tuesday it had received an around $560 million order to build four very large crude carriers (VLCC) and one product carrier from the Middle East.

Kuwait Oil Tanker Co (KOTC) inked a contract with Daewoo to build five new tankers, state news agency KUNA reported earlier. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)