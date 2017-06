SEOUL, March 6 South Korea's Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd said on Tuesday that the company has received two construction orders worth a combined $460 million.

Daewoo said in a statement that it had won an order to build a fertilizer plant in Morocco, and onshore gas facilities in Saudi Arabia ordered by a joint venture of state-run Saudi Aramco. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)