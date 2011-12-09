SEOUL Dec 9 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said on Friday that a European customer cancelled a 589.3 billion Korean won ($520.8 million) ship order, making it the first cancellation of an order to the major shipbuilder this year.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing two that VLCCs and two bulk carriers, which were ordered in 2008, were cancelled because its client failed to honour payables, without identifying the name of the ship owner.

($1 = 1131.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)