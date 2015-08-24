SEOUL Aug 24 A South Korean state-run bank said
on Monday it will sell a controlling stake in Daewoo Securities
Co, the country's second-largest brokerage, after
the government said it wanted to encourage the formation of
larger trading houses.
Korea Development Bank's (KDB) 43 percent stake was worth
1.65 trillion won ($1.38 billion) on the market on Monday,
however some analysts value it at about 2 trillion won.
Regulators said in January the sale would lead to the
creation of larger brokerages in the private sector, something
the government is eager to promote to boost funding for
start-ups or smaller companies.
KB Financial Group Inc could be a potential
bidder for Daewoo Securities as it tries to diversify its
banking-heavy portfolio, analysts said. A KB spokesman said the
group will review details of the sale.
Daewoo Securities shares closed up 0.4 percent at 11,750 won
each on Monday, compared with a 2.5 percent drop in the wider
market, in anticipation that it would perform better in
private hands.
The bank bought the stake in 2000 after the brokerage's
former parent, the now-defunct Daewoo Group, toppled during the
1998-99 Asian financial crisis.
Daewoo Securities had 34.9 trillion won in assets as of
end-June, and reported operating profits of 296.2 billion won
during the first half of 2015 - which at June had already
outpaced last year's operating profit of 270.8 billion won.
KDB will also sell two smaller financial units. The first,
an asset manager, could be sold separately or in a package with
Daewoo Securities, while the second, a consumer finance firm,
will be sold separately.
The bank plans to kick off the sale in early October after
choosing advisors, it said in a statement.
($1 = 1,198.3600 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)