SEOUL Aug 24 A South Korean state-run bank said on Monday it will sell a controlling stake in Daewoo Securities Co, the country's second-largest brokerage, after the government said it wanted to encourage the formation of larger trading houses.

Korea Development Bank's (KDB) 43 percent stake was worth 1.65 trillion won ($1.38 billion) on the market on Monday, however some analysts value it at about 2 trillion won.

Regulators said in January the sale would lead to the creation of larger brokerages in the private sector, something the government is eager to promote to boost funding for start-ups or smaller companies.

KB Financial Group Inc could be a potential bidder for Daewoo Securities as it tries to diversify its banking-heavy portfolio, analysts said. A KB spokesman said the group will review details of the sale.

Daewoo Securities shares closed up 0.4 percent at 11,750 won each on Monday, compared with a 2.5 percent drop in the wider market, in anticipation that it would perform better in private hands.

The bank bought the stake in 2000 after the brokerage's former parent, the now-defunct Daewoo Group, toppled during the 1998-99 Asian financial crisis.

Daewoo Securities had 34.9 trillion won in assets as of end-June, and reported operating profits of 296.2 billion won during the first half of 2015 - which at June had already outpaced last year's operating profit of 270.8 billion won.

KDB will also sell two smaller financial units. The first, an asset manager, could be sold separately or in a package with Daewoo Securities, while the second, a consumer finance firm, will be sold separately.

The bank plans to kick off the sale in early October after choosing advisors, it said in a statement. ($1 = 1,198.3600 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)