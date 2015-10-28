SEOUL Oct 28 State-run creditors of South
Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd
will likely announce about 5.2 trillion won ($5
billion) in rescue package for the ailing company as soon as
Thursday, a local media reported on Wednesday.
Korea Development Bank (KDB) and Export-Import Bank of Korea
plan to offer about 3.2 trillion won ($2.83 billion) in loans.
The package also includes additional 2 trillion won in capital,
and KDB, Daewoo's largest shareholder, plans to convert some of
the company's debt into equity, the online news service of
Chosun Ilbo said.
The two creditors and Daewoo declined to comment on the
report.
Daewoo, the world's largest shipbuilder in terms of current
orderbook by tonnage as of September, posted a provisional
operating loss of 1.2 trillion won in the September quarter,
bringing the loss for the year to date at a record 4.3 trillion
won.
The high-end offshore plant business has been loss-making
for the world's three biggest shipyards - Daewoo Shipbuilding,
Samsung Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Heavy
Industries Co Ltd - all in South Korea. Daewoo
recently said it would sell non-core assets and exit from
non-essential businesses as part of a restructuring process.
Daewoo's distress is widely seen as a key driver behind a
push by the South Korean government to tackle mounting corporate
debt in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
($1 = 1,132.3000 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Kavita
Chandran)