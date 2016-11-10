SEOUL Nov 10 Struggling Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering Co Ltd's will receive an
injection of 2.8 trillion won ($2.4 billion) from two state-run
creditor banks to save it from being delisted, one of the
lenders said.
Daewoo's main creditor, Korea Development Bank (KDB), said
in a statement it will cancel about 60 million of its Daewoo
shares, and reduce the remaining stake by a ratio of ten shares
to one to cut the ship builder's debt-to-asset ratio.
It will then inject 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion) in
Daewoo in a debt-for-equity swap.
The Export-Import Bank of Korea will buy 1 trillion won in
Daewoo-issued perpetual bonds to shore up Daewoo's finances, KDB
added.
($1 = 1,149.3900 won)
