Passenger train derails in Greece, reports of injuries
ATHENS, May 13 A passenger train derailed in northern Greece on Saturday night but there was no immediate information about casualties, a fire brigade official said.
SEOUL Aug 18 South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said on Thursday it is planning to sell shares to raise funds by the end of this year, with details to be discussed with its creditor banks.
Daewoo Shipbuilding, the world's largest shipyard in terms of orderbook tonnage for July, according to Clarksons Research, reported earlier this week net losses of 1.19 trillion won ($1.08 billion) for the first half of 2016. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
ATHENS, May 13 Greek telecoms company Forthnet and Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp have teamed up with two other Chinese firms to finance a fibre optic network in Greece, Forthnet said on Saturday.