SEOUL, July 15 South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding
& Marine Engineering Co Ltd shares fell 12 percent
on Wednesday after a newspaper reported the company had losses
of about 2 trillion won ($1.75 billion) that had not been
booked.
Daewoo, the world's largest shipyard in terms of tonnage of
ships on order as of May, had accumulated the losses from
businesses such as construction of offshore plants and
semisubmersible drilling rigs for the arctic, the Chosun Ilbo
reported, citing an unnamed government source and an unnamed
official in Korea Development Bank, the shipbuilder's major
shareholder.
A Daewoo spokesman said some losses were expected and the
company was reviewing the matter, but the extent of the losses
had not been determined and the company expected to file its
findings when it announced quarterly earnings as late as early
August.
($1 = 1,142.3400 won)
