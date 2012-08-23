SEOUL Aug 23 South Korea's medium-sized
business conglomerate Dongbu Group is most likely be picked as
the preferred bidder to acquire home appliance maker Daewoo
Electronics Co, beating out Electrolux, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
Dongbu Group had jointly bid for the near-100 percent stake
in Daewoo with a financial investor, competing with appliance
maker Electrolux and SM Group.
The source said creditors of Daewoo are likely to decide on
the preferred bidder for the firm as early as Thursday.
The bid was priced at around 370 billion won ($327 million),
according to media reports, exceeding previous estimates of
around 300 billion won.
($1 = 1131.0750 Korean won)
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by John Mair)