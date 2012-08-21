UPDATE 1-Nigerian share index hits 23-month high
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
SEOUL Aug 21 South Korea's Dongbu CNI Co said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that its parent Dongbu Group had entered a main bid to acquire unlisted home appliance maker Daewoo Electronics.
Dongbu CNI added the actual Dongbu affiliate that would be acquiring Daewoo will be decided if and when Dongbu is chosen as preferred bidder.
This is the sixth time Daewoo's creditors including Woori Bank have put up the washing machine and refrigerator maker for sale.
Local media previously estimated the sale value will be around 300 billion Korean won ($264.49 million). ($1 = 1134.2500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Ken Wills)
LONDON, June 5 The gold price is likely to stay range-bound over the next year, with an upper price of around $1,425, barring any major financial shock, the head of Canadian gold company Abitibi Royalties said.