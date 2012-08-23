UPDATE 2-Qatar's aluminium exports blocked, Norsk Hydro seeking other routes
* Shares in Norsk Hydro down 2 pct (Adds background, analyst, share)
SEOUL Aug 23 South Korea's mid-sized conglomerate Dongbu Group was picked as the preferred bidder to buy home appliance maker Daewoo Electronics, group affiliate Dongbu CNI Co said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Dongbu beat out bids by Electrolux and South Korea's SM Group. Dongbu submitted the highest bid at about 370 billion Korean won ($326 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters.
Dongbu teamed up with private equity funds KTB and CXC to finance the acquisition, a Dongbu Group official said, adding Dongbu is expected to contribute about half the cost of acquisition while the financial investors contribute the rest.
The semiconductor-to-finance Dongbu Group said it expects to benefit from Daewoo's home appliance business and the group's existing operations in semiconductors, light-emitting diodes and robots.
($1 = 1,135.9500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Shares in Norsk Hydro down 2 pct (Adds background, analyst, share)
GENEVA, June 6 Congo has two days to heed U.N. calls to jointly investigate violence in Kasai province, or else it risks having an international human rights inquiry imposed upon it, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said on Tuesday.