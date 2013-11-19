BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
HONG KONG Nov 19 South Korea's Financial Services Commission plans to sell a $323 million in Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the deal.
The financial regulator is offering a 5 percent stake in the company at a fixed price of 35,550 won per share, equivalent to a discount of 4 percent to Tuesday's close, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Credit Suisse and Hyundai Securities were hired as joint bookrunners on the deal.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Daniel Stanton; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.