HONG KONG Nov 19 South Korea's Financial Services Commission plans to sell a $323 million in Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the deal.

The financial regulator is offering a 5 percent stake in the company at a fixed price of 35,550 won per share, equivalent to a discount of 4 percent to Tuesday's close, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Credit Suisse and Hyundai Securities were hired as joint bookrunners on the deal.

