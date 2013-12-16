US STOCKS-Wall St falls as investors weigh global risks, bank results
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
SEOUL Dec 16 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said on Monday it had won a 499 billion Korean won ($474.02 million) order to build five very large crude carriers (VLCC) from Scorpio Tankers Inc.
The South Korean shipbuilder said in a statement that the tankers will roughly carry 300,000 tons per vessel, and the contract is expected to be completed by the first half of 2016.
* Agreed to transfer portfolio of impaired buy-to-let loans, vast majority of which in deep long term arrears, to goldman sachs