SEOUL Dec 16 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said on Monday it had won a 499 billion Korean won ($474.02 million) order to build five very large crude carriers (VLCC) from Scorpio Tankers Inc.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a statement that the tankers will roughly carry 300,000 tons per vessel, and the contract is expected to be completed by the first half of 2016.