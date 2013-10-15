(Removes extraneous word "won" from headline)

SEOUL Oct 15 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd said on Tuesday it won a 1.33 trillion won ($1.24 billion) order to build two drillships for an unidentified Africa-based firm.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing the contract was expected to expire by the end of 2015. ($1 = 1071.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)