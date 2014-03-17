SEOUL, March 17 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering Co Ltd said on Monday it has won a 339.3
billion won ($316 million) order to build a liquefied natural
gas (LNG) carrier for Russian state-owned shipper Sovcomflot.
A spokesman for the South Korean shipbuilder said the order
is the first of 16 gas carriers that Daewoo agreed in July last
year to reserve construction slots for future building, intended
for use in Russia's Yamal natural gas development project.
Daewoo said the LNG carrier, which will be an icebreaker, is
due to be delivered by June, 2016.
($1 = 1072.8000 Korean Won)
