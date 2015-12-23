* Dagong Europe under scrutiny by EU regulators-documents
* ESMA probe identified compliance, audit failings-documents
* ESMA has power to fine, revoke rating agency licences
By Lisa Jucca
HONG KONG, Dec 23 European regulators identified
weaknesses in the internal system of checks and balances at
Chinese-owned credit rating agency Dagong Europe during a
two-year probe, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and
people familiar with the situation.
The probe is a potential blow to China's biggest rating
agency Dagong Global, which set up Dagong Europe in Italy in
March 2012 as the first Asian challenger in Europe to the big
three U.S. agencies - Moody's, Fitch and Standard and Poor's.
The confidential investigation is being carried out by the
European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), which has the
power to approve, supervise and sanction rating agencies inside
the EU.
At issue is the regulator's concerns that Dagong Global may
not be fully compliant with strict EU rules designed, among
other things, to prevent conflicts of interest in rating the
creditworthiness of clients.
Compliance with such rules is a condition of the licence it
was granted in June 2013 to operate across the 28-nation bloc.
ESMA has the power to censure, fine and even withdraw an EU
licence if it finds that a rating agency has infringed Europe's
Credit Rating Agency regulation, according to its website.
Contacted by Reuters, ESMA said it does not comment on
ongoing supervisory activities. Dagong Europe declined to
comment.
The clash with EU authorities, yet to be resolved, has
absorbed much of Dagong Europe's energy, people with direct
knowledge of the rating agency said.
The rating agency, which has just a 0.02 percent market
share in Europe according to ESMA data, has yet to turn a
profit.
The probe was triggered by a complaint from Mandarin Capital
Partners, a private equity firm that had initially backed Dagong
Europe, concerning potential violations of Dagong's EU licence,
according to people familiar with the matter.
Mandarin Capital, which sold its stake in Dagong Europe at
the end of 2014, declined to comment.
CHINESE WALLS
EMSA asked Dagong Europe, among other things, to set up
so-called Chinese walls within the company to ensure "the
persons validating the (rating) methodology do not vote in
rating committees", according to one August 2014 letter to the
agency seen by Reuters.
ESMA also criticised the role of one of the Dagong's two
independent board members, who it said had not provided any
opinion or proposals for more than a year.
"Wei Benhua may not have appropriately performed his role as
independent non-executive director as required by the Credit
Rating Agency Regulation, since he had limited interaction with
the internal control functions," ESMA said in August 2014.
Attempts to contact Wei, a former senior Chinese central
bank officer, by phone and email on Tuesday and Wednesday were
unsuccessful.
Dagong proposed remedies to the weaknesses identified by
ESMA, the confidential correspondence shows.
Despite attempts by Dagong to address regulatory concerns
through an action plan ESMA requested in August 2014, the
sources said not all compliance matters have been resolved.
The arrival of Dagong in Europe, was welcomed in European
business circles as an attempt to bring more competition to the
ratings business, whose dominance by the "big three" came under
fire in the wake of the 2007-09 global financial crisis.
