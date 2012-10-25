MILAN Oct 25 Chinese rating agency Dagong is
aiming to have its European operations up and running in Milan
in the first quarter of next year as it seeks to challenge the
dominance of its U.S. rivals, a senior executive told Reuters on
Thursday.
"Milan will be the European headquarters of the agency and
later we could open other branches in Europe," Lorenzo Stanca,
vice-chairman of Dagong Europe Credit Rating, said on the
sidelines of a conference.
European officials have spoken loudly about the need for
more competition for the world's three main agencies - Moody's,
Standard & Poors and Fitch - often in the aftermath of
downgrades which have deepened the problems of the southern euro
zone members struggling most in its sovereign debt crisis.
The European Union has already approved laws to regulate the
sector and is seeking to loosen up the sector, although so far
talk of a new European-based agency has remained only that.
Dagong Europe applied for authorisation to the Paris-based
ESMA securities regulator in August, Stanca said.
Also a partner of Sino-Italian private equity group Mandarin
Capital Partners, Stanca said Dagong Europe would offer ratings
for institutions, companies and financial sector players but not
for securitisation vehicles.
"There had been huge demand from the market, and regulators
- and behind them governments - are keen to have a competitor to
the big three," he said.
"Europe is crucial for Dagong since it is a big market,"
Stanca said, adding Dagong Europe aimed to bring on board around
40 analysts over three years.
Mandarin Capital is partner in a joint venture with Dagong
for its European ambitions.
Stanca also said Dagong was looking to be operative in Hong
Kong in 2013.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Patrick Graham)