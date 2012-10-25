MILAN Oct 25 Chinese rating agency Dagong is aiming to have its European operations up and running in Milan in the first quarter of next year as it seeks to challenge the dominance of its U.S. rivals, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.

"Milan will be the European headquarters of the agency and later we could open other branches in Europe," Lorenzo Stanca, vice-chairman of Dagong Europe Credit Rating, said on the sidelines of a conference.

European officials have spoken loudly about the need for more competition for the world's three main agencies - Moody's, Standard & Poors and Fitch - often in the aftermath of downgrades which have deepened the problems of the southern euro zone members struggling most in its sovereign debt crisis.

The European Union has already approved laws to regulate the sector and is seeking to loosen up the sector, although so far talk of a new European-based agency has remained only that.

Dagong Europe applied for authorisation to the Paris-based ESMA securities regulator in August, Stanca said.

Also a partner of Sino-Italian private equity group Mandarin Capital Partners, Stanca said Dagong Europe would offer ratings for institutions, companies and financial sector players but not for securitisation vehicles.

"There had been huge demand from the market, and regulators - and behind them governments - are keen to have a competitor to the big three," he said.

"Europe is crucial for Dagong since it is a big market," Stanca said, adding Dagong Europe aimed to bring on board around 40 analysts over three years.

Mandarin Capital is partner in a joint venture with Dagong for its European ambitions.

Stanca also said Dagong was looking to be operative in Hong Kong in 2013. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Patrick Graham)