HONG KONG Feb 24 Chinese developer Country
Garden Holdings Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was
studying a deal to buy the insurance business of Hong Kong's Dah
Sing Financial Holdings.
Country Garden Chief Finance Officer Wu Jian Bin told
reporters an insurance business would bring synergy to the
group's property business, without elaborating further. He said
a decision has not been made.
Reuters reported early this month that Country Garden and
China's biggest insurer China Life were among those
that have flagged their interest to bid for the $1 billion Dah
Sing Life Assurance Co Ltd.
Country Garden has also submitted an application to issue
more Panda bonds this year, the company said.
The bond issue comes after receiving regulatory approval to
issue 20 billion yuan ($3.06 billion) Panda bonds via private
placement in December, Wu said.
($1 = 6.5350 Chinese yuan)
