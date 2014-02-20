(Corrects typo in company name in headline)
Feb 20 Feb 20 Dah Chong Hong
Holdings Ltd :
* DCH holdings-...more announcement of results for the year
ended 31 December 2013
* Says turnover for the group for the year ended 31 December
2013 decreased by 12.0 pct to HK$42,261 million
* Says FY 2013 profit attributable HK$901 million versus HK$
1.05 billion last year
* Says the board of directors of DCH has proposed payment of
final dividend of 10.72 HK cents per share
* Expected that market for imported heavy duty trucks will
recover in 2014
* China's motor market is forecasted to grow by 10 pct in 2014
* FY turnover of motor and motor related business in 2013
decreased by 15.5 pct to HK$32.63 billion
