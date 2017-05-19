(Adds details on companies' air bag businesses, background)
TOKYO May 19 Japanese chemicals maker Daicel
Corp and auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co said
on Friday they will invest 1 billion yen ($8.98 million) in each
other's equity, deepening ties as both companies expand their
global air bag businesses.
Daicel, which produces inflators used in air bags, along
with polymer and plastic products, and Toyoda Gosei, which makes
air bag modules, steering wheels and other auto components, have
been growing their air bag-related businesses since a global
recall of inflators made by Takata Corp has snowballed
since 2013.
The companies would take a stake of about 0.3 percent in
each other and discuss research and development opportunities
that would enable them to further expand globally.
Headquartered in Japan's automaking heartland of Aichi
Prefecture, Toyoda Gosei is a group company of Toyota Motor Corp
, which owns a 43 percent stake in the firm. Toyota also
owns a 4.3 percent stake in Daicel.
Osaka-based Daicel supplies inflators to Takata, which has
become its biggest customer as the embattled Japanese air bag
maker struggles to produce enough replacement inflators in the
global auto industry's biggest ever recall.
Daicel also sells inflators to Key Safety Systems, the
Chinese-owned, U.S.-based components maker which is in talks
with Takata about a financial rescue.
Air bags and other safety-related products accounted for 28
percent of Toyoda Gosei's annual revenue last year, up from 27
percent the previous year.
It has been increasing air bag sales to Toyota, Honda Motor
Co and other automakers in the last few years, as an
increasing number of automakers shift away from Takata.
($1 = 111.3300 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita, Naomi Tajitsu and Maki Shiraki;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Gopakumar Warrier)