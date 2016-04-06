KITAKYUSHU, Japan, April 6 Japanese mini-vehicle
maker Daihatsu Motor Co on Wednesday said that it
planned to expand its presence in automobile markets in emerging
countries, although it had yet to decide which market to enter
next.
"We are in Indonesia and Malaysia at the moment, but we
haven't made a decision on which country we'd like to enter
next," President Masanori Mitsui told reporters during a visit
to one of the company's plants in southern Japan.
"This is something we will decide with Toyota ... given our
expertise, it will likely be an emerging market."
Toyota Motor Corp, the world's largest automaker,
in January announced it would buy out the shares in Daihatsu it
didn't already own in a deal worth about $3 billion which is
aimed to strengthen its push into compact cars for emerging
markets.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)