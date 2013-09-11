TOKYO, Sept 11 Daihatsu Motor Co said it is recalling a record 892,000 vehicles, mostly in Japan, over an engine sensor glitch.

The sensor could break because a coil inside is not durable enough and the engine could stop when the car is running or may not start at all, the carmaker said in a statement filed to Japan's transport ministry.

No accidents have been reported as a result of the glitch, said Daihatsu, a group company of Toyota Motor Corp that makes 660 cc minicars.

The recalled vehicles, manufactured between November 2005 and June 2010, include certain models of the Tanto and the Mira. Daihatsu is also recalling around 40 vehicles in Hong Kong, a spokesman said.

Since it will take time to prepare components needed to replace the sensor, Daihatsu will first make a change in a computer programme that controls the engine, which will take about 10 minutes, the spokesman said. From April 2014, it will start replacing the sensor, which will take around 40 to 50 minutes, he said.

